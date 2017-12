Public servants will soon be able to work until they’re 70.

The plans deal with an anomaly which means workers currently have to retire at 65 but can’t get the state pension until they’re 66, meaning they have to claim the dole for a year.

It also preempts the issues that will occur when the State Pension age rises to 67 in 2021 and 68 in the next decade.

Business Journalist Vincent Wall says the problem with funding it will get worse as the population gets older.

Share this article....