An RTE producer confronted by so-called paedophile hunters has pleaded guilty to sex offences in the UK.

54 year old Kieran Creaven with an address in Dublin was videoed by the group Predator Exposure in Leeds last month.

They claim they met Mr Creaven by posing as a teenage girl online.

He admitted to two charges this morning – one of child grooming and one of inciting a child to carry out a sexual act.

