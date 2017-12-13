RYANAIR SERVED STRIKE NOTICE BY PILOTS 5 DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Passengers intending to fly home for Christmas are facing a nervous wait as strike notice has been served on Ryanair.

A minority of the airline’s pilots have voted for industrial action for Wednesday the 20th of December.

Pilots who are members of IALPA say it’s over Ryanair’s refusal to enter into negotiations with the union, while the airline maintains its right not to talk to unions.

Ryanair has yet to confirm how many flights will be affected by the 24 hour stoppage, but admits there will be disruptions.

