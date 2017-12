Gardai are continuing to question three men this evening after a massive drugs seizure in Co Louth.

Cocaine and tablets were found by accident after officers responded to reports of a fire at an industrial estate in Drogheda.

No value has been put on the haul yet but it’s believed to be worth a few million euro.

It’s the second time in three weeks that gardai have found drugs in Drogheda by accident.

Share this article....