South East Radio Outside Broadcast this Friday at the WFC Retail Park, Gorey from 12pm to 3pm

This Friday 8th December, join the South East Radio crew live from Gorey as we team up with Toymaster and Redmond Electric to tell you all you need to know this Christmas when it comes to toys, gadgets and electronics!

We will be broadcasting live from 12pm -3pm at the WFC Retail Park, opposite Gorey Shopping Centre. With lots of prizes to be won on the day, its not to be missed with thanks to Toymaster Gorey, stocking all the major toy and educational brands at the best prices. New store now open at the WFC Retail Park, The Avenue, Gorey and Redmond Electric, Gorey, for all the latest in gadgets and electronics this Christmas.

Share this article....