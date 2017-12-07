South East Tours – Are you coming to beautiful Killarney with us????

If you like exploring, meeting new friends & having loads of craic then Killarney with South East Tours is for you.

Staying in the famous Gleneagle Hotel, our luxury coach with guide will leave Gorey, Enniscorthy, Wexford & New Ross on January 29th taking in:-

  • Blarney Castle & gardens in Cork
  • A Tour of the Ring of Kerry
  • Killarney National Park & Lakes
  • Muckross House & Gardens
  • A traditional Jaunting Car ride & lake cruise
  • and a Tour of the beautiful Dingle Peninsula

Five days, four nights, your coach, hotel, breakfast, dinner, attractions and entertaining all from just €389 per person sharing.

Places are limited …..Book now South East Tours on 053-9145200

South East Tours, part of South East Radio

