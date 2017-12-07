South East Tours – Are you coming to beautiful Killarney with us????

If you like exploring, meeting new friends & having loads of craic then Killarney with South East Tours is for you.
Staying in the famous Gleneagle Hotel, our luxury coach with guide will leave Gorey, Enniscorthy, Wexford & New Ross on January 29th taking in:-
- Blarney Castle & gardens in Cork
- A Tour of the Ring of Kerry
- Killarney National Park & Lakes
- Muckross House & Gardens
- A traditional Jaunting Car ride & lake cruise
- and a Tour of the beautiful Dingle Peninsula
Five days, four nights, your coach, hotel, breakfast, dinner, attractions and entertaining all from just €389 per person sharing.
Places are limited …..Book now South East Tours on 053-9145200
South East Tours, part of South East Radio
