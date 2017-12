The death has taken place of well known Wexford priest Monsignor Lory Kehoe.

Ordained in 1959 he served all his ministry in the Diocese of Ferns.

He had been parish priest in Gorey up to his retirement and previous to that served in Craanford, Clonard, New Ross, Saint Peters College and Ballycanew.

A native of Glynn County Wexford, Monsignor Kehoe will be buried in Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Enniscorthy tomorrow Saturday following funeral mass in Clonard Church at 2pm.

