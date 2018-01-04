117 JOBS CREATED BY ENTERPRISE IRELAND BACKED COMPANIES IN 2017

117 new jobs were created in County Wexford last year through Enterprise Ireland supported companies.

The construction, life-sciences and engineering sectors delivered the largest job increases.

It brings the total number of people employed by Enterprise Ireland backed companies to 4,670.

However this has only seen a 3% rise in Wexford, which is one of the lowest increases in the country.

Figures released today also show that 64% of jobs created by Enterprise Ireland are located outside of Dublin.

