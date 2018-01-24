1,500 DRIVERS OVERCHARGED BY M1 TOLLS TO GET REFUNDS

1,500 motorists overcharged on the M1 motorway are to get a refund by the end of the month.

Transport Infrastucture Ireland says electronic tag customers were overcharged around 6,000 after being double charged for journeys on the route at Gormanstown in Co Meath.

The issue arose when drivers who paid their toll and left the motorway were wrongly charged a second fee even though they returned to M1 within a three hour period.

Michael Nolan from Transport Infrastructure told the Oireachtas Transport Committee they will be reimbursed shortly.

