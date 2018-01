An 18 year old has been remanded in further custody, charged with the murder of a 24 year old Japanese man in Dundalk.

Mohamed Morei is charged with murdering Yosuke Sasaki, he’s also accused of injuring two others.

Cloverhill District Court heard Mr Morei is currently in the Central Mental Hospital undergoing treatment, and is unfit to appear in court.

Mr Morei is due to appear in court in two weeks time via video link, unless his doctor decides he remains unfit.

