NOIRIN O’SULLIVAN GIVES EVIDENCE AT TRIBUNAL

Former Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan says she’s never ever believed Maurice McCabe to be malicious.

Ms O’Sullivan has told the Disclosures Tribunal she was faced with an almost impossible dilemma at the O’Higgins Commission when it came to instructing her legal team.

The former Commissioner’s told the Tribunal that she was supporting Maurice McCabe in private with workplace issues.

But she instructed her legal team to question his motivation in bringing complaints against garda management, saying his evidence would have to be tested.

Noirin O’Sullivan said she only wanted to establish the reason for Sergeant McCabe’s complaints, saying there was no bad motive on his part.

