69 WOMEN FROM WEXFORD TRAVELED FOR AN ABORTION IN 2016

69 women from County Wexford traveled to Britain to have an abortion in 2016.

This is the latest year for which figures are available and were told to the Dail yesterday by Health Minister Simon Harris.

In total 2,745 Irish women had an abortion in Britain in 2016, with Wexford in joint ninth position with Tipperary.

The Dáil debate on abortion continues today.

Yesterday the Dail was told the availability of abortion pills online has changed the debate.

Hildegarde Naughton considers herself pro-life, but said the Oireachtas Committee on the 8th amendment made her realise something needs to be done with such easy access to abortion pills.

