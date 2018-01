The Health Minister says he expects that legislation for a referendum on the 8th amendment should be before the Oireachtas by February.

Cabinet is meeting to discuss the Oireachtas Committee report which was published just before Christmas.

Dáil and Seanad debates will then follow as well as a Fine Gael Parliamentary party meeting on the matter.

Simon Harris – who supports the Committee’s recommendations – says there’s very little time to organise a pre-summer referendum.

Share this article....