Roads across Wexford are in a treacherous condition this morning after freezing over wet ground overnight.

A number of collisions have been reported including a single vehicle accident on the Gusserane to Cassagh road in the New Ross area.

There’s also been a three vehicle crash on the N25 at Glenmore where two people were taken to hospital.

And also a crash on the Ballymackessy road to Killurin where the road has been described as a sheet of ice

