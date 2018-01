Wexford has another big lotto win.

The Euromillion Plus winning ticket was purchased in Bunclody yesterday.

It was bought the Eurospar Shop on Market Square and is worth €500,000 to the winner.

The winning ticket has the numbers 1, 20, 22, 27 and 50.

Robert McGee Press Officer with the National Lottery says the Euromillions Plus draw is proving really lucky for Irish players with 31 wins in the country last year.

