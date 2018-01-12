APPEAL FOR INFORMATION ABOUT KEVIN WILLIAMS WHO’S BEEN MISSING SINCE 1976

The family of a missing Wexford man believe he may still be alive despite the fact that he has been missing since 1976.

The Williams family have now renewed their appeal for information on the whereabouts of Kevin Williams.

Kevin, originally from Taghmon sent a post card to his family in late 1976 informing them that he hoped to be in London in about six weeks.

The Williams family have never heard from Kevin since.

However his nephew David Williams says the family learned that in the early 2000s, Kevin was alive and living in London .

But to date, the Williams family have not been able to determine if their long lost relative is still alive

