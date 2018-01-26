BILL KENNEALLY IS TO APPEAL AGAINST THE SEVERITY OF HIS SENTENCE

A former basketball coach is to appeal the severity of his sentence for sexual abuse today.

Bill Kenneally of Summerville Avenue in Waterford city pleaded guilty to 10 sample counts of indecently assaulting boys in Waterford in the 1980s.

The 67 year old is arguing that the 14 year jail sentence imposed is too severe.

Yesterday, the Tanaiste said the Government won’t interfere with the case until the legal arguments are finished.

But Simon Coveney said he would like to see a Commission of Investigation set up to find out exactly what happens and to help his victims.

