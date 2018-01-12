BODY OF A MAN FOUND IN DALKEY THIS MORNING

A mans body has been found in Dalkey in South County Dublin this morning.

Gardai are currently at the scene which has been sealed off for a forensic exam.

The man’s body was found in a laneway in Dalkey at around 8.30 this morning.

That lane leads to an apartment block just off Convent road.

It ‘s been sealed off by officers who’re waiting for the State Pathologist.

The body remains at the scene.

Anyone who may have been in the area overnight or early this morning or anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai.

