Broadband connectivity and speed is increasing across County Wexford on an ongoing basis.

That’s according to Paul Bradley Director of Corporate Affairs at Eir.

Speaking on Morning Mix he said 17,000 homes in the county now had the latest in fibre technology giving optimum broadband speeds.

It follows news last week that parts of rural Ireland, including Wexford could have to wait until 2023 to have high speed broadband.

