CAR WITH WEXFORD REG SOUGHT AFTER TYRONE BURGLARY

A car with a Wexford registration is wanted in connection with a burglary in county Tyrone.

An elderly woman remains in a coma as a result of her ordeal.

The 83 year old woman was found critically ill following a fall from her upstairs window during a burglary on her home in Aughnacloy.

Police believe that she may have fallen while trying to escape the burglars.

Four men ransacked the woman’s home in Sydney Street around 9pm on Tuesday night.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

The PSNI and Gardai are appealing for information on four men seen in the area and one of the cars involved had a Wexford registration and could be relevant to their investigation.

The registration number of the car is 06 WX 6313 possibly a silver Ford Focus according to the PSNI.

However police realise the number plates on the car could be false.

