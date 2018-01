All those hit by the tracker mortgage scandal should have their money back and compensation paid by the end of June.

The governor of the Central Bank says customers can cash their compensation cheque and still appeal it if they don’t think it’s good enough.

Banks have put aside €900 million to deal with the fallout from the scandal.

Central Bank governor Philip Lane says those who haven’t got their money back should have it by the middle of the year.

