DAVID REDMOND HANGS UP INTERCOUNTY BOOTS AFTER 10 YEARS

Wexford hurler David Redmond has announced his intercounty retirement.

The Oulart The Ballack man made the announcement this morning via the GPA.

He spent over 10 years on the panel of the county team.

The 30 year old said in the statement “I will above all miss being involved with the players that have made this journey most memorable and the close friends who I have made over the years.”

He also said he wishes to finish his career at the club where he helped win 7 county titles in 9 years.

