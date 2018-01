The re-establishment of an Irish sugar industry was called for at a meeting in Bunclody last night.

200 farmers from across the region attended the Millrace Hotel meeting in which they heard Beet Ireland’s plan for to get beet growing re-started.

There was an enthusiastic response from those in attendance.

Bobby Miller chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Association who organised the meeting said they heard how it would be possible to get the sugar industry going here again.

