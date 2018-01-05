FUNDING MUST BE PROVIDED TO BACK HARRIS’ COMMENTS – IMO

Representatives from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation will to meet with the HSE this morning to discuss the overcrowding crisis.

It comes amid warnings that the health department alone can’t solve the issue.

The Irish Medical Organisation says the Health Minister’s commitments to tackle the trolley problem must be backed up by funding from the Finance Minister.

IMO President Dr Ann Hogan says the government needs to get its priorities in order.

Meanwhile In Wexford General Hospital the trolley crisis seems to be better than most other areas of the Country with just 9 patients on trolleys yesterday.

Hospital manager Lilly Byrnes says the method of dealing with sick patients in A.E.D is constantly being monitored and she apologises for any delays in the system.

