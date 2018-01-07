GARDAI APPEAL FOR INFORMATION ON MISSING WILLIAM BUSHER

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 89-year-old William Busher from Kilmore Quay.

William was last seen on the 4/1/2018 in the Kilmore Quay area and reported missing by family members on the 5/1/2018.

He is described as approximately 5ft 10’ in height, of medium build and short grey hair. It is unknown what he was wearing when reported missing but he is known to drive a 141-WX registered Brown Nissan Qashqai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí at Wexford on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.

