A start up Gorey based company has received substantial investor funding.

Abodoo which specialises in recruitment for employees who work from home has got 200,000 euro from Cork entrepreneur Dan Kiely.

Abodoo is based in Hatchlab in Gorey and is owned by Vanessa Tierney has thirteen employees.

This funding will give a major boost to the company which Vanessa says is in the right place at the right time.

