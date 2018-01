The government has published a summary of the legal advice it got on the 8th amendment referendum.

The Attorney General believes it would be legally safer to insert a new article into the constitution if the 8th amendment was repealed.

This would give the Oireachtas the power to decide what the states abortion laws should be.

The AG believes a simple repeal would potentially leave any new laws open to legal challenges based on other rights contained in the constitut

