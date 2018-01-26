GREAT ISLAND POWER STATION NOW PRODUCING 40% MORE ELECTRICITY – SSE

There has been a huge increase in the amount of electricity produced at the Great Island power station in Campile.

According to figures from SSE, owners the plant, electricity exported from Great Island increased by 40% in their first year of ownership up to March 2016.

This came on the back of increased power demand and prevailing market conditions.

€350 million was invested in upgrading Great Island when SSE took it over in 2015.

The company estimates that the facility is saving Irish energy customers in excess of €50m per year as one of the country’s most efficient power plants.

