HEALTH MINISTER TO DISCUSS HOSPITAL OVERCROWDING AFTER RECORD LEVELS

The Minister for Health is to meet with hospital bosses this morning to discuss overcrowding in Emergency Departments.

The meeting comes as HSE figures claim there’s fewer people on trolleys in hospitals this morning than this time last year.

However their figures only account for those waiting for admission in emergency departments, and not those on trolleys in wards.

592 people waiting for admission on trolleys in emergency departments, with almost half of those waiting for more than 9 hours.

Yesterday the INMO which counts the numbers on trolleys in wards and in the emergency department put the figure at 677 – a record high.

There are currently 9 people waiting on trolleys in Wexford General Hospital according to the latest figures.

