Wexford County Council’s Housing Officer has said that housing development in the county is on target.

Padraig O’Gorman says that the 3 year plan helped provide 950 units through various contracts last year.

He also said that they are looking to improve this year and increase housing in the county by 1,000.

The council’s current plan is for 2,750 units will be built by the end of 2019 which they say they are set to reach that amount.

