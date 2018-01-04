HOWLIN HITS OUT AT LEO’S CONTROVERSIAL MEETING WITH HUNGARIAN PM

Labour Leader Brendan Howlin wants to know why The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar didn’t tell the Dáil about a meeting with Hungary’s controversial Prime Minister.

Leo Varadkar travels to Budapest this morning for a meeting with Viktor Orban, who’s been criticised by other EU states over his government’s anti-immigration and media policies.

The trip to Hungary was flagged with the media on December 15th.

Deputy Howlin says two days earlier, he asked Leo Varadkar about his upcoming travel plans, and the Hungarian trip wasn’t mentioned.

