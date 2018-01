The HSE is establishing local forums in the South East to help improve mental health services.

They say the forums will be a chance for service users to voice their opinions on how mental health is treated in the region.

5 forums will take place with one on at 6pm in Clayton White’s Hotel in Wexford town on Monday the 22nd of January.

Further meetings are planned for New Ross, Enniscorthy and Gorey with dates and venues to be confirmed at a later date.

