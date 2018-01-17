I’LL PROPOSE WORDING OF ABORTION REF IF THE GOVERNMENT DOESN’T – COPPINGER

A debate on abortion will be held in the Dail this evening.

An opposition TD says she may propose the wording of an abortion referendum in the Dáil next week if the government doesn’t.

Ruth Coppinger says they need to get a move on and publish the wording of a referendum on the 8th amendment.

The government is currently getting legal advice on the proposals from the Oireachtas committee recommendations before calling a vote.

Ruth Coppinger says they also need stick to their word and reveal the laws that would come in if the 8th amendment is repealed.

