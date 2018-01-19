INQUEST OPENED INTO THE DEATH OF DOLORES O’RIORDAN

A coroner investigating the death of The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan is awaiting for the results of “various tests”.

Stephen Earl said a post-mortem examination has taken place, as he opened the inquest at Westminster Coroner’s Court this morning.

The 46 year-old was found ‘unresponsive’ at a London hotel on Monday.

The Cranberries were one of the more successful Irish bands in the 1990s with hits with “Zombie”, “Dreams” and “Linger”.

O’Riordan has been celebrated in the last few days for her contribution to the Irish scene and for being a leading light for female singers in this country.

