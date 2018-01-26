IRISH TIMES POLL SHOWS 56% WANT TO REPEAL THE 8TH AMENDMENT

More than half of people want to change Ireland’s abortion laws according to a new poll.

The Irish Times/MRBI survey shows that 56% of those polled were for changing the constitution.

Just 29% are against repealing and the committee recommendation of abortion without restriction for 12 weeks into the pregnancy.

The poll also shows almost one in five people are more open to the idea of making abortion more widely available than they were a year ago.

Just 3% are less open to the idea.

