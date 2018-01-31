JUSTICE OFFICIAL SAYS THERE WAS NO DECISION TO HIDE MCCABE EMAIL

A Department of Justice official has told the Disclosures Tribunal there was no decision to hide an email outlining a garda strategy to discredit Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins inquiry.

Asked why the email wasn’t printed off and filed, Martin Power said it wasn’t normal to print off every email.

Mr Power was also asked why the email didn’t form part of a briefing note to the then Justice Minister a year later for a meeting she was due to have with the Garda Commissioner, but he said he simply didn’t remember the mail.

Frances Fitzgerald is due to be called as a witness after Mr Power.

