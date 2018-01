Landlords have dismissed calls to lengthen eviction notices saying they’re ‘populist and opportunistic’.

The Social Democrats say three months should be made the minimum for termination of tenancy.

Currently the amount of notice depends on how long tenants have been renting.

If it’s less than 6 months just 28 days are needed.

Fintan Mc Namara of the Residential Landlords Association says they’re the ones being treated unfairly.

