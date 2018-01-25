LORETO COLLEGE IN WEXFORD WON’T OPEN FOR AT LEAST TWO WEEKS

It could take two weeks or more before the new Loreto College open it doors following the collapse of the Global building firm Carillion.

The UK based Company went in to receivership last week owing millions of euro.

The school was to have opened this week, however it’s not clear now when the students will be able to take up residence.

Under the Private Partnership arrangement, The Government was to begin payment of up to 100 million euro for the five school projects Nationwide on completion of the buildings.

No moneys have been paid to date and only two of the five projects are at completion stage including Loreto in Wexford.

Labour Leader Brendan Howlin says he spoke to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform yesterday and he will keep the pressure on to ensure Loreto opens as soon as possible

