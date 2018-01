The winner of a € 39 million Euro jackpot has made contact with Lotto staff.

The National Lottery has also confirmed that the owner of the winning ticket in Millionaire Raffle Draw which was bought in Flanagans Castlebridge has also been in contact with them

The winning ticket for the Euromillions draw was sold in Dublin last Friday and arrangements are now being made to have the prize collected.

It’s the 12th time the Euromillions jackpot has been won in Ireland.

