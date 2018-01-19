MARTIN COULD FACE BACKLASH AFTER EXPRESSING FAVOUR FOR REPEALING THE 8th

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin may face a backlash from his party after revealing his stance on abortion.

He told the Dáil last night he was in favour of repealing the 8th amendment and bringing in abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks.

That’s despite the majority of his party holding pro-life views including the party’s spokesperson on Employment and Small Business, Eamon Scanlon

A number of Ministers spoke strongly in favour of repeal, with John Halligan saying that it was “inhumane” to ask a woman to carry a child fathered by a rapist

