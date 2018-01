Wexford has the first lotto millionaire of 2018

The winning ticket in last nights Christmas Millionaire Raffle Draw was sold in Flanagans Centra in Castlebridge

The holder of the lucky ticket will get one million euro and it was bought in the well known Castlebridge shop on Thursday December 14th

The all important winning number is 54239 if you hold that ticket you are one million euro richer

