MIXED REACTION AS GOVERNMENT TRY TO OVERTURN PENSION CUTS

There’s has been mixed reaction to the changes in pension entitlements which were announced yesterday by the Government.

The changes are an attempt to reverse the cuts that were made in 2012 due to austerity.

Those affected as a result of the cuts were largely women who left the workforce to rear families.

The new Total Contributions Approach will see the calculation of all pension contributions throughout a persons working life and will also take in to account time given to carers for up to 20 years.

FF Councillor Michael Sheehan in New Ross has been campaigning strongly against the cuts.

He says the move doesn’t go far enough.

