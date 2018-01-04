MOTORWAY STOP AT BALLYELLEN TO OPEN IN MONTHS – TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE IRELAND

The new motorway service station at Ballyellen in Gorey serving the N11 has now got the all clear to open for business.

The facility which is owned by Transport Infrastructure Ireland had run in to legal difficulties after the tendering process had been concluded.

Topaz had won the tender, but Apple Green contested the decision which resulted in the facility lying idle at a cost of 15,000 euro per month for security and ongoing maintenance.

However Sean O’Brien from Transport Infrastructure Ireland say Topaz will be the tenant and the service station should be up and running in a matter of months.

