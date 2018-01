A new festival for Hook Lighthouse in 2018 has been announced.

The lighthouse will celebrate Imbolc a Gaelic traditional festival marking the beginning of spring.

It was one of the four most important festivals of the Celtic calendar and will be revived in the eight hundred year old lighthouse on February 2nd 3rd and 4th.

The festival will begin with singer Brian Kennedy hosting a unique concert in the lighthouse tower and there will also be a sunrise tour of the tower.

