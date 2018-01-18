NEW WEXFORD COURTHOUSE TO OPEN NEXT TUESDAY

The new courthouse at Belvedere Road in Wexford is due to come in to use from 23rd of this month.

The new facility is being delivered by the Court Services in partnership with Public / Private enterprise and will be maintained by the consortium for the next 27 years.

There are seven such projects Nationwide currently under construction with Wexford just about to come on stream.

The overall cost is €135 million and the Wexford Court House will consist of video conferencing facilities as well as consultation rooms, greater public spaces, accommodation for witnesses, victims and relatives.

Other improvements will include privacy and protection for witnesses, jurors and the judiciary

