NEW WEXFORD SCHOOL DELAYED AS CARILLON COLLAPSE

The opening of the new Loreto College today in Wexford has been delayed

This is due to the collapse of the schools main building contractor Carillion.

The Wexford school is one of 6 that were due to be built by the contractor with other buildings in Wicklow and Carlow also delayed.

The consortium of which Carillion was a 50% shareholder has been contracted under a Public Private Partnership to construct the buildings and also maintain them for 25 years.

The principal of Loreto College, Billy O’Shea said he understands that issues around the future maintenance of the new school building are the cause of the delay.

The school was due to open today and was to cater for around 900 students.

