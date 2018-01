Ruth Coppinger is using the ‘Times Up’ hashtag after the Taoiseach suggested yesterday he was personally uncomfortable with the idea of unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks.

The pro choice TD says politicians can have no more excuses on the issue.

Ruth Coppinger was a member of the Oireachtas committee which suggested the legal change.

She says Leo Varadkar isn’t acknowledging public opinion on the issue.

Share this article....