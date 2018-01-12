OUTRAGE AT TRUMP AFTER COMMENTS ABOUT HAITIAN AND AFRICAN IMMIGRANTS

Donald Trump is under fire for offensive and racist comments made about Haiti and African nations.

The Washington Post reports that the US President made the comments during an outburst in the Oval Office over immigration.

It follows his comments in December where he said that all Haitians coming to America have AIDS.

Meanwhile, it’s also been confirmed that Trump’s planned trip to London has now been cancelled.

He was due to open a new embassy in the city but reports suggest that he now won’t attend as huge protests have been planned.

It’s believed that his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will open the embassy in his place.

