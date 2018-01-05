OVER HALF OF WORKPLACE DEATHS IN IRELAND OCCURRED ON FARMS

47 people were killed in work related accidents in Ireland last year.

5 of them were in County Wexford.

Elderly farmers continue to be the most at risk group when it comes to workplace accidents.

Of the 47 killed in workplace accidents last year, 14 were elderly farmers and in total 24 or just over half of the deaths were from the farming community.

According to the Health and Safety Authority most of the fatal accidents occurred when farmers were working on their own.

Finding supports for elderly farmers or farmers working alone is something that needs to be addressed Martin O’Halloran Chief Executive of the HSA said.

After agriculture, the construction and transport sectors had the highest number of fatalities.

Dublin Cork and Mayo had the highest number of workplace deaths with 6 each followed by Wexford on 5.

