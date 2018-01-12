PATIENTS ON TROLLEYS IS INSTITUTIONAL ABUSE – EMERGENCY CONSULTANT

A consultant in Emergency medicine at Tallaght Hospital says leaving people on Trolleys amounts to institutional abuse.

Dr Jim Gray claims patients waiting on beds are unable to stick up for themselves and are suffering while lying in corridors and wards.

Yesterday it was revealed that overcrowding in Tallaght was so bad that adults had been given beds in the children’s ward.

The trolley figures have been over 500 every day this week as winter flu increases demand.

The overcrowding crisis means there are 473 patients on trolleys in hospitals around the country today.

It’s the first time this week the numbers have dropped below 500.

The picture is worst at University Hospital Limerick where there are 48 people who’ve been admitted waiting for a bed.

Wexford General Hospital is one of the better performing hospitals with 5 people on trolleys however there is still a No Visitor restriction in place.

Share this article....